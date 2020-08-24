Are your people dying for a paycheque?
Health and performance coach and the author of the bestselling guide Richard Sutton joined Azania Mosaka to chat about how the economic burden of stress globally is growing, daily.
In the US alone, productivity lost from stress-related illness is around $300 billion a year.
This is mainly due to medical issues such as prolonged exposure to the stress hormone cortisol which can result in depression, anxiety, poor concentration, and impaired memory.
Sutton says: “In South Africa, 11% of professionals suffer from stress-related health issues and most of our stress comes from work.
It's really relevant it's something we need to confront and deal withRichard Sutton-Health and performance coach and the author of the bestselling guide
Sutton says South Africans are now dealing with a collection of stresses in the work space which is a combination of high demand and long working hours which might have increased now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The problem with long working hours of high demands is if you put them in a collective set at a certain level for an extended period of time it’s a formula for burn-out.Richard Sutton-Health and performance coach and the author of the bestselling guide
Sutton says burnout has now been classified as a disease by the World Health Organisation as it is complex. He also stressed that the world is in need of a new brand of leadership in workplaces that is able to look at the well-being of the people who work in a company rather than just pushing for profit.
What the world needs now is a new brand of leadership. I think that the old school of operating business, where it's all about profit and not about people, has fallen in the wayside.Richard Sutton-Health and performance coach and the author of the bestselling guide
RELATED: [LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most
Sutton says that job insecurity has a subconscious impact on people as well as it reduces job satisfaction among other things. He added that one way a person can prevent stress is really developing skills.
The more relevant you are in your field or within your profession, the more likely you are to establish yourself in a new role in another organisation in time.Richard Sutton-Health and performance coach and the author of the bestselling guide
