'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque'





Firefighters have stabilized a massive fire which has destroyed 14 residential block of flats located near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid.

The fire is believed to have started in one of the buildings located in the residential block of flats during midday.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma believes what assisted the fire to not spread even further was the fast response of the eThekwini emergency services authorities and that there have been no injuries or casualties found in the premises.

There is no injuries or casualties that have been accounted. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

A helping hand has been extended to those affected. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The historic Grey Street Mosque in the Durban that has a capacity of up to 7,000 worshipers and was built in the 1930s was not affected.

Duma says the cause of the fire is still being investigated and that authorities are still on site and doing the final sweep to ensure that there is no one still trapped inside the building.

