Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse
The director of public prosecutions (DPP) has decided to prosecute a former sports coach accused of sexually abusing three pupils at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg.
Sowetan Live has reported that the matter was heard in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday, where it was announced the trial date had been set down for 31 August, according to Women and Men Against Child Abuse.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi, who says it has been over a year since the charge was initially laid against the coach.
He has not yet pleaded to date, which is something we kept saying 'Why is this taking so long?' It has taken us this long since September of 2019 because his defence team has been escalating representation. Essentially they are arguing that there is no case to be tried against their client.Ngaa Murombedzi, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
So that's why we are saying that the decision from the director of public prosecutions is so important for victims especially of sexual abuse, to restore that trust in the justice system because the the director of public prosecutions, once they say that there is a case, it means there is a 50/50 chance and they are saying we believe the victim and we need that.Ngaa Murombedzi, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
In this particular case, it has been going 18 months in his favour.Ngaa Murombedzi, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
