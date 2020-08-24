Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
South Africans are furious about corruption, writes JP Landman, a political and trend analyst at the University of the Free State.
Related article: Covid-19 corruption - we followed the money into 40 bank accounts (SIU)
Blog post: JP Landman scores the state on its battle against corruption
The anger is largely focussed on the ANC, he says.
Landman tries to separate party and state and provides a scoreboard to rate what the state has achieved in the fight against corruption.
In Landman’s blog post, he discusses the following as part of his scorecard:
-
Critical state institutions (e.g. Eskom, Sars, PIC, Transnet, Prasa, etc.)
-
National Prosecuting Authority
-
Prosecutions (e.g. Jacob Zuma, VBS Mutual Bank, etc.)
-
-
Asset Forfeiture Unit
President Cyril Ramaphosa has “clearly put the state on a new trajectory”, says Landman.
“It is important the ANC now follows suit.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Landman.
We must distinguish between what is happening in the state, and what is happening in the party… South Africa is more than what’s happening in the ANC…JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
We’re all looking for orange overalls! … [But] A lot of people have been being held accountable in terms of civil action. People have lost their jobs, their careers, their houses, the money they’ve stolen… Before you get to orange overalls, you can punish people through civil action… On the civil action side, a lot is happening.JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
We will see how the fight in the ANC goes… I’m not nearly as sceptical as the people who laughed at him [President Ramaphosa] today…JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
We have a young population with enormous expectations… The divisions in our society – South Africa is not an easy place… [but] the country is still around! Perhaps we shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously?JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi
Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.Read More
Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations
Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.Read More
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize
Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.Read More
'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC
Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.Read More
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More