Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid. 24 August 2020 5:29 PM
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque' Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid. 24 August 2020 4:15 PM
We flag if there is something unusual such as potential hijacking - Vumacam CEO Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock joined Azania Mosaka on her show to explain how the network works and some of its functions. 24 August 2020 4:10 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
'Ramaphosa is speaking as if he does not have enormous constitutional powers' Political analyst Eusebius McKaiser gives his take on President Cyril Ramphosa's open letter to the African National Congress. 24 August 2020 5:58 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Politics
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for Thinking of switching your investments? OUTvest's transparent ONEfee could save you up to 90% in fees on your investments. 24 August 2020 8:07 AM
View all Business
Are your people dying for a paycheque? Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace. 24 August 2020 3:14 PM
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020 Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. 23 August 2020 6:10 PM
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan! Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. 23 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene BET Africa has decided not to air an interview following outrage as Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu faces a rape charge. 24 August 2020 1:44 PM
If 12pm meeting is pushed forward by 2 hours, will meeting start at 10am or 2pm? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Man asking brother to be his best man with message in bottle goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries. 23 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
ANC
PRASA
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
NPA
SARS
The Money Show
University of Free State
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Transnet
PIC
Asset Forfeiture Unit
Political analyst
UFS
state institutions
JP Landman
Special Tribunal
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Covid-19 corruption
ANC corruption
scorecard
scoreboard
political analysis

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

South Africans are furious about corruption, writes JP Landman, a political and trend analyst at the University of the Free State.

Related article: Covid-19 corruption - we followed the money into 40 bank accounts (SIU)

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces Shamila Batohi as the new NPA head at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 December 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Blog post: JP Landman scores the state on its battle against corruption

The anger is largely focussed on the ANC, he says.

Landman tries to separate party and state and provides a scoreboard to rate what the state has achieved in the fight against corruption.

In Landman’s blog post, he discusses the following as part of his scorecard:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has “clearly put the state on a new trajectory”, says Landman.

“It is important the ANC now follows suit.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Landman.

We must distinguish between what is happening in the state, and what is happening in the party… South Africa is more than what’s happening in the ANC…

JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

We’re all looking for orange overalls! … [But] A lot of people have been being held accountable in terms of civil action. People have lost their jobs, their careers, their houses, the money they’ve stolen… Before you get to orange overalls, you can punish people through civil action… On the civil action side, a lot is happening.

JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

We will see how the fight in the ANC goes… I’m not nearly as sceptical as the people who laughed at him [President Ramaphosa] today…

JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

We have a young population with enormous expectations… The divisions in our society – South Africa is not an easy place… [but] the country is still around! Perhaps we shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously?

JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman


24 August 2020 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
ANC
PRASA
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
NPA
SARS
The Money Show
University of Free State
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Transnet
PIC
Asset Forfeiture Unit
Political analyst
UFS
state institutions
JP Landman
Special Tribunal
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Covid-19 corruption
ANC corruption
scorecard
scoreboard
political analysis

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

20 July 2020 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisijpg

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

ZweliMkhizeMandelaDay00002

South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000

23 August 2020 11:11 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC

11 August 2020 1:49 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'

5 August 2020 1:57 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

Business

ANC must expose atrocities committed in camps during exile - Kebby Maphatsoe

Local

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule - negotiators

24 August 2020 8:19 PM

Showman Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination

24 August 2020 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA