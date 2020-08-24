'Ramaphosa is speaking as if he does not have enormous constitutional powers'
Political analyst Eusebius McKaiser says while President Cyril Ramphosa's open letter to the African National Congress (ANC) is strongly worded, it is a revelation of impotent leadership.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa raised a number of issues and took a hard line on corruption related to the provision of personal protective equipment.
McKaiser says the president has revealed that he does not have a "proper grip" over the corruption playing out within the state.
He is speaking effectively almost in a detached manner, like a political analyst describing the rot. So it is very strongly worded but it is not so much a threat to the looters as much as it is a plea to the public to 'pretty please' help him to be able to try and deal with his comrades.Eusebius McKaiser, Political analyst
For me, as a simple citizen, I want to be able to say ABC and D have been arrested.Eusebius McKaiser, Political analyst
I just do not see decisiveness in how the president is speaking to these issues. He is speaking as if he is part of the commentariat rather than someone who has enormous constitutional powers.Eusebius McKaiser, Political analyst
Asked if ANC members will take this letter seriously, McKaiser insists that consequence management is the most important incentive for people to stop behaving poorly.
When you have a criminal justice system that is ineffective in terms of making sure that it goes after people that steal from you and from me, then criminologists tell us that you are unlikely to have a society that turns around the high levels of criminality that happens within it and so I don't think the ANC members or non-ANC members for that matter will take this letter seriously.Eusebius McKaiser, Political analyst
Click on the link below to hear the full analysis....
