ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom (67), an ANC stalwart and former Minister of Tourism (2018 – 2019).

FILE: Derek Hanekom pictured at the Durban High Court on 23 August 2019. Picture: EWN

Hanekom also served as Minister of Science and Technology (2012 – 2014) and Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs (1996 – 1999).

He has been a member of the ANC National Executive Committee since 1994.

Hanekom joined the struggle against apartheid as a 23-year-old in 1976.

He joined the ANC in 1980.

Both he and his wife were arrested in 1983 and, after three years in jail, the pair fled to Zimbabwe.

Hanekom returned to South Africa in 1990.

He recently made headlines after winning a defamation suit against former President Jacob Zuma for calling him a “known enemy agent”.

What is it that Hanekom believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

We were not a wealthy family. My father was a cashier at Groote Schuur hospital… Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I was assaulted [while being arrested the first time] … The policeman had to pay up… It allowed us to buy our first cow… We lived from hand to mouth… doing ANC underground simultaneously… We were hippie farmers! My hair was long, and my beard was long… Money didn’t come easily… Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I am retired from income-earning activities. I’m living on my pension… We are very fortunate… Flashy cars and clothes… those things never meant much to us… Ministers earn huge salaries. It annoys me when people complain… As soon as I became a Minister, we were well-off… Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It was about doing the right things to bring apartheid to an end… We can’t allow someone… under whose watch State Capture took place… to trash it all… I want to put that chapter to an end… Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

The letter [from President Ramaphosa] is just what we need right now… we’ve reached an all-time low… Exploiting Covid-19 is despicable… people in leadership positions are the perpetrators… We’ve got to win this war… Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I know so little about money! Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I don’t blame people for being cynical. The ANC has a credibility problem… We should be ashamed… We’re the governing party, and we have to take responsibility… People want action… If someone is implicated – even though it’s not ready for court - … there are actions that can precede lengthy court action. Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I did a course in artificial insemination… without the glove! Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

My first investment, I bought it when I was 38, was a flat in Yeoville… Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it