Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid. 24 August 2020 5:29 PM
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque' Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid. 24 August 2020 4:15 PM
We flag if there is something unusual such as potential hijacking - Vumacam CEO Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock joined Azania Mosaka on her show to explain how the network works and some of its functions. 24 August 2020 4:10 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
'Ramaphosa is speaking as if he does not have enormous constitutional powers' Political analyst Eusebius McKaiser gives his take on President Cyril Ramphosa's open letter to the African National Congress. 24 August 2020 5:58 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Politics
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for Thinking of switching your investments? OUTvest's transparent ONEfee could save you up to 90% in fees on your investments. 24 August 2020 8:07 AM
View all Business
Are your people dying for a paycheque? Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace. 24 August 2020 3:14 PM
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020 Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. 23 August 2020 6:10 PM
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan! Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. 23 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene BET Africa has decided not to air an interview following outrage as Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu faces a rape charge. 24 August 2020 1:44 PM
If 12pm meeting is pushed forward by 2 hours, will meeting start at 10am or 2pm? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Man asking brother to be his best man with message in bottle goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries. 23 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Money
The Money Show
Derek Hanekom
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom (67), an ANC stalwart and former Minister of Tourism (2018 – 2019).

FILE: Derek Hanekom pictured at the Durban High Court on 23 August 2019. Picture: EWN

Other articles from this feature on famous people and their money beliefs:

Hanekom also served as Minister of Science and Technology (2012 – 2014) and Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs (1996 – 1999).

He has been a member of the ANC National Executive Committee since 1994.

Hanekom joined the struggle against apartheid as a 23-year-old in 1976.

He joined the ANC in 1980.

Both he and his wife were arrested in 1983 and, after three years in jail, the pair fled to Zimbabwe.

Hanekom returned to South Africa in 1990.

He recently made headlines after winning a defamation suit against former President Jacob Zuma for calling him a “known enemy agent”.

Read: ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter

  • What is it that Hanekom believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

We were not a wealthy family. My father was a cashier at Groote Schuur hospital…

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I was assaulted [while being arrested the first time] … The policeman had to pay up… It allowed us to buy our first cow… We lived from hand to mouth… doing ANC underground simultaneously… We were hippie farmers! My hair was long, and my beard was long… Money didn’t come easily…

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I am retired from income-earning activities. I’m living on my pension… We are very fortunate… Flashy cars and clothes… those things never meant much to us… Ministers earn huge salaries. It annoys me when people complain… As soon as I became a Minister, we were well-off…

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It was about doing the right things to bring apartheid to an end… We can’t allow someone… under whose watch State Capture took place… to trash it all… I want to put that chapter to an end…

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

The letter [from President Ramaphosa] is just what we need right now… we’ve reached an all-time low… Exploiting Covid-19 is despicable… people in leadership positions are the perpetrators… We’ve got to win this war…

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I know so little about money!

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I don’t blame people for being cynical. The ANC has a credibility problem… We should be ashamed… We’re the governing party, and we have to take responsibility… People want action… If someone is implicated – even though it’s not ready for court - … there are actions that can precede lengthy court action.

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

I did a course in artificial insemination… without the glove!

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

My first investment, I bought it when I was 38, was a flat in Yeoville…

Derek Hanekom, ANC stalwart

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it


24 August 2020 5:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Money
The Money Show
Derek Hanekom
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition

More from Make Money Mondays

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

Business

ANC must expose atrocities committed in camps during exile - Kebby Maphatsoe

Local

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule - negotiators

24 August 2020 8:19 PM

Showman Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination

24 August 2020 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA