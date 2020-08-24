Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family
Famous Brands has sold its controlling stake (51%) of Tasha's Cafe to its founders, the Sideris family.
The family now owns the entire company.
Famous Brands bought Tasha’s in 2008.
Tasha’s has 18 restaurants in South Africa and eight in the UAE.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.
It’s a great day!Natasha Sideris, founder - Tasha’s
It did work out with Famous Brands… from an operational point of view, I’ve always run the business. They recognised their role had come to an end… Nothing [bad] happened… A positive deal for both of us.Natasha Sideris, founder - Tasha’s
… going to my first board meeting, wearing my apron… You’ve got to be willing to learn! I’m not going to lie and say there weren’t some tough days. I’m sure they had some tough days with me!Natasha Sideris, founder - Tasha’s
We’re looking to the Middle East for growth… And America…Natasha Sideris, founder - Tasha’s
I’ve always run this company on gut feel… The timing is right, despite Covid… We’ve become more agile… I’m excited about the future! … When things settle down, we’re going to be very aggressive in terms of growth.Natasha Sideris, founder - Tasha’s
They certainly won’t get a warm greeting! [When asked if she’ll serve the Guptas in the UAE].Natasha Sideris, founder - Tasha’s
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family
