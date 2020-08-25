Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver





On Tuesday while visiting the families of three Tshwane metro police officers who were killed in a head-on collision while they were pursuing a suspected drunk driver over the weekend, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said alcohol laws need to be reviewed.

At a press conference, the minister said that while he was aware of the financial implications of banning alcohol advertising, something had to be done as people were out of control.

RELATED: Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

The minister said the behavioural patterns of South Africans since the sale of alcohol was permitted proved that restrictions on advertising were necessary.

He said the restrictions around the consumption and sale of alcohol must go beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, I was with the families of Constable phaduli NE, Constable Mukwevho K, Constable Phala SM. Officers who died in the line of duty.



I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing. We thank them for their service to the nation and commend them for their bravery. pic.twitter.com/HWQAd7gnwo — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 24, 2020