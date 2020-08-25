Government off the rails, broken and needs fixing - Trevor Manuel





Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says South Africa government is off the rails and decisive steps need to be taken to fix that problem.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the former finance minister says the ability to deal with the major problems of poverty, unemployment and inequality cannot be dealt with unless governance is fixed.

Governance is the one mechanism you have and that is what is so broken in this country and has been broken for a long time. Parliament needs to be separate from the executive and Parliament needs to oversee what the executive does. Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

Parliament in its exercise of authority in South Africa is absent. The Public Finance Manager in Section 32, requires the national treasury to publish monthly reports of actual expenditure so that Parliament can use it to oversee what happens in departments. Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

Manuel says drastic steps need to be taken to deal with issues mentioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his letter to the African National Congress.

Because governance doesn't work, our ability as a nation to provide for those who are most vulnerable and most in need for public services cannot be attained. Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

Those who are involved in COVID-19 tender irregularities must not be spared as they are stealing from the people who are most in need.

We must call this out properly and ensure that justice is seen to be done swiftly. We have to back Cyril Ramaphosa in his endeavour to root out the bad people in the ANC and make sure that governance is returned. Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

