[WATCH] Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: If 12pm meeting is pushed forward by 2 hours, will meeting start at 10am or 2pm?

Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a video of school pupils singing about arriving late at school goes viral.

Apparently, whoever arrives late at the school, they are made to sing about lateness.

Watch the funny video below:

This video still ends me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OsMei95hZM — Lerato N. 💛 (@uLelato) August 24, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: