702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'
After 30 years in radio, veteran broadcaster 702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou.
The veteran broadcaster says he will miss serving the listeners of the station.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Anastasiou says it was an honour working and it was always about the listeners.
Its been an amazing journey and I have always dreamt of working for the station since I was a teenager. I worked hard and made my way through the ranks and it has been a wonderful journey. It has been a great blessing and privilege.Aki Anastasiou, Broadcaster
I have enjoyed serving the listeners, the listeners of 702 have been amazing for the last 30 years. It has been an absolute honour and privilege.Aki Anastasiou, Broadcaster
He says he enjoyed working with incredible colleagues and so many people who have been an influence in his life.
It has been a wonderful journey, I am still very young and I am not bowing out of and I am certainly not leaving radio. It has been a great journey, thank you to the listeners and my colleagues for the well wishes.Aki Anastasiou, Broadcaster
Listen below to the full conversation:
