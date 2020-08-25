'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called for stricter alcohol laws in South Africa on Monday, as he visited the families of three Tshwane metro police officers who died in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.

The officers had been chasing the suspected drunk driver on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West this past weekend.

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show conveyed their opinions on Fikile Mbalula’s sentiments, many arguing that the government should stop creating new laws but should rather strengthen enforcement on the ones that already exist.

You do not knee-jerk a reaction and say, okay no body gets alcohol, because one or two people do not know how to control themselves. You deal with the problem; you do not avoid the problem and remove other people’s rights. Kamo- Caller

We have a serious problem of policing in our country and a serious problem of policing. They can implement all the laws they want in the world but are they going to police? Mpho- Caller

Many callers argued that implementing new laws would not work, many blamed the corrupt law enforcement for not creating fear for those who are behind the wheel when drunk but rather wanting bribe money.

While others agreed with the transport minister adding that, if the government would enforce new laws maybe they could start by changing the age restriction.

I think it would be much better if the government changes the age restriction because 18 years, people are still young. Nkululeko- Caller

The ban on alcohol sales was lifted when the country moved to lockdown level 2 last week.

