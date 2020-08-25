'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called for stricter alcohol laws in South Africa on Monday, as he visited the families of three Tshwane metro police officers who died in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.
The officers had been chasing the suspected drunk driver on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West this past weekend.
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show conveyed their opinions on Fikile Mbalula’s sentiments, many arguing that the government should stop creating new laws but should rather strengthen enforcement on the ones that already exist.
You do not knee-jerk a reaction and say, okay no body gets alcohol, because one or two people do not know how to control themselves. You deal with the problem; you do not avoid the problem and remove other people’s rights.Kamo- Caller
We have a serious problem of policing in our country and a serious problem of policing. They can implement all the laws they want in the world but are they going to police?Mpho- Caller
RELATED: Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver
Many callers argued that implementing new laws would not work, many blamed the corrupt law enforcement for not creating fear for those who are behind the wheel when drunk but rather wanting bribe money.
While others agreed with the transport minister adding that, if the government would enforce new laws maybe they could start by changing the age restriction.
I think it would be much better if the government changes the age restriction because 18 years, people are still young.Nkululeko- Caller
The ban on alcohol sales was lifted when the country moved to lockdown level 2 last week.
Listen below to the full open line…
More from Local
Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners
Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi says they can manage to grant each legal practitioner R5,000.Read More
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus says new city tariffs may not be enforceable
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus argues that the city's head of administrator had no legislative authority to pass the metro budget.Read More
No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency
The Presidency has clarified this following a voice message doing the rounds on social media saying that the president would address the nation tonight at 8pm.Read More
'It is sticky situation for Eskom and Pimville residents over power restoration'
EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali says residents feel like they are being punished for those who are failing to pay for electricity.Read More
South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests have been finally approved
Williams says the Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the antibody tests will be available across the country.Read More
702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'
After 30 years in broadcasting, the broadcaster will deliver his last traffic update on the station.Read More
Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was aware of the financial implications however, something needs to be done.Read More
South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84%
The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries.Read More
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse
Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid.Read More
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque'
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid.Read More