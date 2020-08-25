I can take you to court for saying that, I was not at a liquor store - DA MP





After Democratic Alliance member of parliament Tshepo Mhlongo was accused of shoping at Tops during a parliamentary zoom meeting last week, he joins Clement Manyathela to give clarification on the video.

A video of Mhlongo in what appears to be a liquor store interrupted a Parliament broadcast leading to other MPs calling on presiding officers to take action against him.

I was not at Tops, I was at Pick n Pay and you can check my whereabouts if you check GPS coordinates. It is unfortunate that my video switched on by itself and that was a mistake and I admit that I was supposed to be listening during the sitting and I apologised for the incidence that happened. Tshepo Mhlongo , MP - Democratic Alliance

Mhlongo is adamant that he was not at a liquor store and has even vowed to write an affidavit proving that he was not at a liquor store.

Since you have checked the video several times and you think its liquor, can you write an affidavit saying I was at a liquor store, then you can face the charges. I can take you to court with what you are saying, I am telling you, I was not at a liquor store. Tshepo Mhlongo , MP - Democratic Alliance

You are running with this story like I have stolen money, I didn't steal any money. I went there to buy necessities that I wanted. Tshepo Mhlongo , MP - Democratic Alliance

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Natasha Ntlangwini says the member must take people seriously as everyone can see the trolley with the alcohol.

Unless he is saying that we are seeing things that we are seeing things that are not there. I raised the matter and other members followed to say yes they saw the video and we saw the member log on within a vasinity where there is alcohol. Natasha Ntlangwini, MP - Economic Freedom Fighters

DA MP Tshepo Mhlongo Says I must prove that there was alcohol in the video.Says he will take me to court So here are the pictures and I also sent him and this was his response. #TheCMShow @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/Zaw9bUmAxa — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) August 25, 2020

Listen below to the full conversation: