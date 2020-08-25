South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests have been finally approved





The first approved COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits have been authorised by South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The test kits are useful in picking up evidence that a person has had the virus even if they were asymptomatic.

News24 Reporter Murray Williams joined Mandy Wiener to reflect on his experience when he went for testing yesterday describing it as a simple procedure.

He expressed the reason behind him doing the test was because of the time he spent doing stories in different places which he could have contracted the virus which fortunately when the results came back this morning stated he has not contracted COVID-19.

I was fascinated to know after being on the front line for 4 months being in every police station, clinics, hospitals, protest march and everything in between. I was intrigued to know if I’d indeed contracted the Coronavirus or not in the last 4 months. Murray Williams, Reporter -News24

Williams says last night the Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the antibody tests where now available from today.

We understand that the provincial departments are being notified today as we speak so they will have access to those tests in state hospitals in facilities. Murray Williams, Reporter -News24

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has authorised the use of one rapid, point of care serological test kit.

SAHPRA has released 7 providers who do the rapid tests and 3 providers who do the lab test. Murray Williams, Reporter -News24

Williams says the health minister provided three reasons as to why these COVID-19 antibody test kits.

The Health Department and the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee have drafted the protocol on how the antibody tests can be used.

