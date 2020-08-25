South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests have been finally approved
The first approved COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits have been authorised by South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).
The test kits are useful in picking up evidence that a person has had the virus even if they were asymptomatic.
News24 Reporter Murray Williams joined Mandy Wiener to reflect on his experience when he went for testing yesterday describing it as a simple procedure.
He expressed the reason behind him doing the test was because of the time he spent doing stories in different places which he could have contracted the virus which fortunately when the results came back this morning stated he has not contracted COVID-19.
I was fascinated to know after being on the front line for 4 months being in every police station, clinics, hospitals, protest march and everything in between. I was intrigued to know if I’d indeed contracted the Coronavirus or not in the last 4 months.Murray Williams, Reporter -News24
Williams says last night the Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the antibody tests where now available from today.
We understand that the provincial departments are being notified today as we speak so they will have access to those tests in state hospitals in facilities.Murray Williams, Reporter -News24
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has authorised the use of one rapid, point of care serological test kit.
SAHPRA has released 7 providers who do the rapid tests and 3 providers who do the lab test.Murray Williams, Reporter -News24
RELATED: COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize
Williams says the health minister provided three reasons as to why these COVID-19 antibody test kits.
The Health Department and the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee have drafted the protocol on how the antibody tests can be used.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners
Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi says they can manage to grant each legal practitioner R5,000.Read More
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus says new city tariffs may not be enforceable
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus argues that the city's head of administrator had no legislative authority to pass the metro budget.Read More
No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency
The Presidency has clarified this following a voice message doing the rounds on social media saying that the president would address the nation tonight at 8pm.Read More
'It is sticky situation for Eskom and Pimville residents over power restoration'
EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali says residents feel like they are being punished for those who are failing to pay for electricity.Read More
'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula calls for stricter alcohol laws.Read More
702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'
After 30 years in broadcasting, the broadcaster will deliver his last traffic update on the station.Read More
Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was aware of the financial implications however, something needs to be done.Read More
South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84%
The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries.Read More
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse
Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid.Read More
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque'
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid.Read More