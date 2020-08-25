Alcohol consumption in SA is uncultured, consequences are devastating - Mamabolo
There have been calls for stricter alcohol laws and a complete ban on drinking while driving.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula after visiting the families of three Tshwane metro police officers who were killed in a head-on collision while they were pursuing a suspected drunk driver over the weekend, said alcohol laws needed to be reviewed.
RELATED: Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver
Mbalula has condemned the over indulgence of alcohol and wants the laws to be looked at.
Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Transport MEC and acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the announcement by the minister is spot on as it seeks to address the overwhelming evidence on alcohol consumption.
There is a positive relationship between the abuse of alcohol with the high rates of accidents and fatalities on the road. This brings massive pressure onto the health facilities.Jacob Mamabolo, Acting MEC - Gauteng Health
The minister is right on his call on the laws to be reviewed and much stricter laws are needed, he adds.
People need to internalise that the way they drink alcohol is uncultured, backward and its consequences are devastating.Jacob Mamabolo, Acting MEC - Gauteng Health
Listen below to the full conversation:
