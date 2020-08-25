Poor health is costing employees their productivity
MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule Joined Azania Mosaka to discuss how presenteeism can affect productivity to which she explained as being physically present at work but the level of engagement or job performance is being compromised usually by a tribute to someone struggling with health problems, a new diagnoses or life adjustments like a break -up or co-parenting changes amongst many things.
The key thing about presenteeism is the person is there physically but they not producing their normal quality of work sometimes they can become destructive.Dr Tshidi Gule, Founder-MediSpace Lifestyle Institute
Gule says there are key signs in which managers, supervisors and the team can look for most of the time form a person struggling with presenteeism and that includes level of attention, attitude towards the team and lack of participation.
One of the key reasons I think employee wellness is becoming an important conversation for immediate supervisors, managers or teams is because most individuals recognise something has gone wrong with the employee when the quality of work has changed.Dr Tshidi Gule, Founder-MediSpace Lifestyle Institute
Gule says most people struggle with vulnerability than we are willing to admit because they feel they employers will hold it against them when they are performing at work. She advised employers to approach their employers who they suspect to be experiencing presenteeism and see where they may need support.
If its persisting beyond a week, it is time to call in the employee, have a private conversation with them and see where they may need support.Dr Tshidi Gule, Founder-MediSpace Lifestyle Institute
Gule described presenteeism as Armageddon for a lack of a better term especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic where most people are working from home, many employers have found themselves unable to police the behavior and well-being of employees.
Listen below for the full interview ...
