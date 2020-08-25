'It is sticky situation for Eskom and Pimville residents over power restoration'
Residents of Pimville Zone 2 have picketed outside Eskom headquarters, Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on Tuesday as they have been stuck without electricity for three months.
Eyewitness News Reporter Veronica Makhoali says residents feel like they are being punished by Eskom for those who are failing to pay for electricity.
Eskom's response is quite strong in that they are saying they will not restore any of the power within that area until they deal with the issue of meters being bypassed as well as the issue of illegal connections that have been quite evident across Soweto, not just within that Pimville area.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 load shedding
Community members, mostly consisting of the elderly, protested outside the power utility’s headquarters demanding that power be restored. Makhoali described them as calm and just wanting to engage with the utility on finding a way forward.
We had some of these elderly community members sitting out there with their chairs, they came in buses. Very orderly, very calm and simply just saying we want to engage the power utility to find a way forward.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Makhoali says the Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Reneilwe Semenya has confirmed that they are engaging with the residents and that a follow-up will be provided on what has been agreed between the utility and the community members.
Soweto residents and Eskom have been at loggerheads over billing systems and illegal connections in the township.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners
Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi says they can manage to grant each legal practitioner R5,000.Read More
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus says new city tariffs may not be enforceable
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus argues that the city's head of administrator had no legislative authority to pass the metro budget.Read More
No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency
The Presidency has clarified this following a voice message doing the rounds on social media saying that the president would address the nation tonight at 8pm.Read More
South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests have been finally approved
Williams says the Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the antibody tests will be available across the country.Read More
'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula calls for stricter alcohol laws.Read More
702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'
After 30 years in broadcasting, the broadcaster will deliver his last traffic update on the station.Read More
Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was aware of the financial implications however, something needs to be done.Read More
South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84%
The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries.Read More
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse
Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid.Read More
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque'
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid.Read More