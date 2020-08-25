'It is sticky situation for Eskom and Pimville residents over power restoration'





Residents of Pimville Zone 2 have picketed outside Eskom headquarters, Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on Tuesday as they have been stuck without electricity for three months.

Eyewitness News Reporter Veronica Makhoali says residents feel like they are being punished by Eskom for those who are failing to pay for electricity.

Eskom's response is quite strong in that they are saying they will not restore any of the power within that area until they deal with the issue of meters being bypassed as well as the issue of illegal connections that have been quite evident across Soweto, not just within that Pimville area. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Community members, mostly consisting of the elderly, protested outside the power utility’s headquarters demanding that power be restored. Makhoali described them as calm and just wanting to engage with the utility on finding a way forward.

We had some of these elderly community members sitting out there with their chairs, they came in buses. Very orderly, very calm and simply just saying we want to engage the power utility to find a way forward. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Makhoali says the Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Reneilwe Semenya has confirmed that they are engaging with the residents and that a follow-up will be provided on what has been agreed between the utility and the community members.

Soweto residents and Eskom have been at loggerheads over billing systems and illegal connections in the township.

