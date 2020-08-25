Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Auditor-General and the National Treasury have been briefing Parliament’s money watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about the Beit Bridge border fence.
There are allegations of irregularities in the procurement and delivery process.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze for more.
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille had given a directive at the beginning of the lockdown for a border fence improvement at Beit Bridge border valued at about R27-million. The value of this contract has since ballooned to about R40.8-million.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary correspondent
The SIU as first seconded by the department before the president issued his own proclamation for the SIU to investigate all COVID-19 related contracts. The SIU has since roped in other agencies which include the Auditor-General as well as the National Treasury who also briefed the department about this specific contract.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary correspondent
This contract will now form part of the broader investigation by the SIU on all PPE contracts and COVID-19 related contracts.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary correspondent
Disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials. The company involved, the contractor, that is a separate criminal case. The SIU recommended that the company be blacklisted for future government contracts.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary correspondent
Patricia De Lille is not entirely vindicated, according to MPs who sit on the Scopa committee from all parties including the ANC as well as the opposition party, the DA. They are all calling for the minister to take some responsibility. It can't be just 14 senior officials. She is the one who gave the directive in the first place.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary correspondent
These members of the committee are saying the minister's involvement needs to be explained further. Ministerial interference is a word used by many members of the committee, even Bantu Holomisa, the leader UDM, says the SIU must also investigate and follow all the bread crumbs trail in this so-called political directives issued by Minister De Lille.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary correspondent
She did repeat what she said last week, where she denied any involvement and said she is willing to open up her bank accounts and is willing to take full responsibility.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary correspondent
