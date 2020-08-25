Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners
News24 has made us aware that lawyers can apply for COVID-19 relief. The Legal Practice Council came out and made them aware of that earlier today.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi to find out what this means for each law firm.
We will be offering legal practitioners a grant as part of the relief for the distress they suffered because of COVID-19.Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council
For a legal practitioner to qualify for the scheme they will have to a practising legal practitioner in good standing with the Legal Practice Council, registered with the council in line with Section 24 of the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014 and they must also not be subject to any application for suspensions or strikings and have a net salary which is less than R30,000 a month.Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council
The Legal Practice Council has made available R50-million for this fund with a grant of about R5,000 for one legal practitioner. One has to take into mind that there are quite a number of other funding schemes that are in place to assist every professional or sector in South Africa. As the Legal Practice Council, this is what we could manage to put together to assist the legal practitioner.Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council
I would also want to bring to your attention that the scheme is not actually looking to address or make sure that practices are run fully because we do understand that R5,000 is not much but we do know that there are other legal practitioners who don't have access to other funds or get money from financial institutions. So, we're thinking the little that we can provide will go a long way in assisting some of them.Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council
The application period was opened on the 18th of August and will run until the 18th of September. Legal practitioners are advised to visit our website, which is www.lpc.og.za, and download the form. By the 18th of September, we would have communicated with all the legal practitioners who have qualified.Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus says new city tariffs may not be enforceable
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus argues that the city's head of administrator had no legislative authority to pass the metro budget.Read More
No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency
The Presidency has clarified this following a voice message doing the rounds on social media saying that the president would address the nation tonight at 8pm.Read More
'It is sticky situation for Eskom and Pimville residents over power restoration'
EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali says residents feel like they are being punished for those who are failing to pay for electricity.Read More
South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests have been finally approved
Williams says the Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the antibody tests will be available across the country.Read More
'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula calls for stricter alcohol laws.Read More
702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'
After 30 years in broadcasting, the broadcaster will deliver his last traffic update on the station.Read More
Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was aware of the financial implications however, something needs to be done.Read More
South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84%
The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries.Read More
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse
Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid.Read More
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque'
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid.Read More