Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners





News24 has made us aware that lawyers can apply for COVID-19 relief. The Legal Practice Council came out and made them aware of that earlier today.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi to find out what this means for each law firm.

We will be offering legal practitioners a grant as part of the relief for the distress they suffered because of COVID-19. Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council

For a legal practitioner to qualify for the scheme they will have to a practising legal practitioner in good standing with the Legal Practice Council, registered with the council in line with Section 24 of the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014 and they must also not be subject to any application for suspensions or strikings and have a net salary which is less than R30,000 a month. Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council

The Legal Practice Council has made available R50-million for this fund with a grant of about R5,000 for one legal practitioner. One has to take into mind that there are quite a number of other funding schemes that are in place to assist every professional or sector in South Africa. As the Legal Practice Council, this is what we could manage to put together to assist the legal practitioner. Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council

I would also want to bring to your attention that the scheme is not actually looking to address or make sure that practices are run fully because we do understand that R5,000 is not much but we do know that there are other legal practitioners who don't have access to other funds or get money from financial institutions. So, we're thinking the little that we can provide will go a long way in assisting some of them. Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council

The application period was opened on the 18th of August and will run until the 18th of September. Legal practitioners are advised to visit our website, which is www.lpc.og.za, and download the form. By the 18th of September, we would have communicated with all the legal practitioners who have qualified. Sthembiso Mnisi, Spokesperson - Legal Practice Council

