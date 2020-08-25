Ramaphosa postpones question-and-answer session with Sanef
The Presidency has postponed an engagement planned for this evening, Wednesday, 25 August, between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).
The Presidency has requested the postponement to allow the President to attend to engagements that include today’s meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.
"President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu to work with Sanef to schedule a new date for this engagement, with an expectation that the engagement will take place early in the new week.
"The question-and-answer session will be a fulfillment of a commitment the President made publicly in an engagement with Sanef at the end of May 2020, that he will interact with Sanef and other media institutions as part of maintaining transparency and dialogue with various stakeholders in society.
