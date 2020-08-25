'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'





We had an unsustainable crisis level unemployment rate in South Africa of 30% before we went into this [Covid-19] crisis. Isaah Mhlanga (chief economist, Alexander Forbes) says that's gone to 35% - 3 million people losing their jobs in the first half of this year. Try and picture that number! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

There's no question, South Africa's economic outlook is grim.

The economy has contracted sharply and early indicators show that activity in May fell by more than 30%.

According to the data coming out the contraction in the second quarter could be up to 70%

What exactly do these figures mean for you and I?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

In the second quarter 95% of businesses were dissatisfied and 5% were satisfied with trading conditions. Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

It is a crisis because people lose hope, consumers as well. Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

We're not going to see the loss of the economy that occurred in the second quarter being made up in the third quarter. In fact it's actually going to take us to 2025 to get back the level of activity that we were at in the last quarter of last year in real terms, adjust for inflation. Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

If you take inflation back into it, it's going to take us to 2023. Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

There are glimmers of hope in terms of the global economy picking up. But is there a danger South Africa could lose out on an upturn?

The reality of the situation is that South Africa is likely to be one of those [economies] that lag... Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

It's a real worry that a lot of the problems we went into the crisis with, that weakened the economy... are still with us. I think that also drags on people's sentiments... Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

Listen to the different scenarios sketched during the discussion on The Money Show: