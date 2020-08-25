Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September
More than a million public school matric pupils will write their final exams between 5 November and 15 December.
This year there's even more pressure on matrics than usual.
RELATED: Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable
As the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools in March, they'll be writing combined May/June and October/November exams.
To help pupils catch up on lost school time, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has launched a tv-based support programme.
The 12-week Woza Matrics campaign kicks off next Tuesday, 1 September.
Woza Matrics will be broadcast on SABC 3, on all DSTV packages and on Openview (Channel 122) from 8:00-10:00 and 13:00-15:00 every day, 7 days a week. It will also be available for free on the DSTV Now Catch up app.Department of Basic Education
Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King is passionate about making quality education accessible to all South Africa's children and worked on the project.
On The Money Show she details the collaboration between the DBE, various content providers and "really special" broadcasters.
SABC3, e.tv, DStv... everybody Bruce has come to the party for free... Because we all recognise as South Africans that we need really top education and to up the game from an educational perspective.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
Children (who have really had a shocking 2020 if you think about it) facing matric must have been wondering how on earth they face such an important exit time in their educational process without proper content!Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
What we then did, having connected the dots... how we do this in a manner that brings free-to-air content to the poorest South Africans because most people in the rural areas are not privileged to have data... fast smartphones, if smartphones at all.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
Newton-King says it took all the partners about eight weeks to put the initiative together under great pressure.
Firstly you want to find out who are the best [teachers]... You're also going to have to choose the right topics. We're only focusing on six topics in the first phase... gateway subjects...Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
We've also chosen subjects that lots of children follow... We wanted to cater to large numbers of learners.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
If you think about it, this is going to affect more than 600,000 matrics writing for the first time and you can double that number if you talk about learners who might be writing some of the subjects for the second time.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
She says the DBE is already working on rolling out a similar initiative for the grades below matric.
Listen to Newton-King talk about what she describes as an extraordinary experience in her life:
More from Business
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'
'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.Read More
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt
The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for
Thinking of switching your investments? OUTvest's transparent ONEfee could save you up to 90% in fees on your investments.Read More
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry
'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director.Read More
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform
Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.Read More
More from Local
How can you forget your milestone such as birthday a 40th birthday?
Callers weigh in on the evidence at the Zondo commission showing Bosasa funded former minister Mokonyane’s birthday celebration.Read More
Fitness industry urges government to amend 50-member rule for bigger gyms
Planet Fitness CEO Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka discuss the reopening of gyms under level 2.Read More
Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries.Read More
Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners
Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi says they can manage to grant each legal practitioner R5,000.Read More
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus says new city tariffs may not be enforceable
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus argues that the city's head of administrator had no legislative authority to pass the metro budget.Read More
No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency
The Presidency has clarified this following a voice message doing the rounds on social media saying that the president would address the nation tonight at 8pm.Read More
'It is sticky situation for Eskom and Pimville residents over power restoration'
EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali says residents feel like they are being punished for those who are failing to pay for electricity.Read More
South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests have been finally approved
Williams says the Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the antibody tests will be available across the country.Read More
'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula calls for stricter alcohol laws.Read More
702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'
After 30 years in broadcasting, the broadcaster will deliver his last traffic update on the station.Read More