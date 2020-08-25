Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Effects of COVID19 on sex work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:23
Cllr Malusi Booi: City will appeal dangerous High Court interdict preventing the protection of property from land invasion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member at ...
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anan Zaki - reporter at Radio NZ
Today at 12:37
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:40
JP smith
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Banking association pre-rec
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - REPLACE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
No Items to show
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

25 August 2020 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SABC
Basic Education Department
Matric exams
The Money Show
Angie Motshekga
DStv
Matric pupils
Bruce Whitfield
Nicky Newton-King
2020 academic year
COVID-19
Woza Matrics
Support for matric pupils

The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.

More than a million public school matric pupils will write their final exams between 5 November and 15 December.

This year there's even more pressure on matrics than usual.

RELATED: Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable

As the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools in March, they'll be writing combined May/June and October/November exams.

Matric pupils writing exams. Image: EWN.

To help pupils catch up on lost school time, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has launched a tv-based support programme.

The 12-week Woza Matrics campaign kicks off next Tuesday, 1 September.

Woza Matrics will be broadcast on SABC 3, on all DSTV packages and on Openview (Channel 122) from 8:00-10:00 and 13:00-15:00 every day, 7 days a week. It will also be available for free on the DSTV Now Catch up app.

Department of Basic Education

Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King is passionate about making quality education accessible to all South Africa's children and worked on the project.

On The Money Show she details the collaboration between the DBE, various content providers and "really special" broadcasters.

SABC3, e.tv, DStv... everybody Bruce has come to the party for free... Because we all recognise as South Africans that we need really top education and to up the game from an educational perspective.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

Children (who have really had a shocking 2020 if you think about it) facing matric must have been wondering how on earth they face such an important exit time in their educational process without proper content!

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

What we then did, having connected the dots... how we do this in a manner that brings free-to-air content to the poorest South Africans because most people in the rural areas are not privileged to have data... fast smartphones, if smartphones at all.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

Newton-King says it took all the partners about eight weeks to put the initiative together under great pressure.

Firstly you want to find out who are the best [teachers]... You're also going to have to choose the right topics. We're only focusing on six topics in the first phase... gateway subjects...

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

We've also chosen subjects that lots of children follow... We wanted to cater to large numbers of learners.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

If you think about it, this is going to affect more than 600,000 matrics writing for the first time and you can double that number if you talk about learners who might be writing some of the subjects for the second time.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

She says the DBE is already working on rolling out a similar initiative for the grades below matric.

Listen to Newton-King talk about what she describes as an extraordinary experience in her life:


