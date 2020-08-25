No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken is a firm fast food favourite with South Africans.
Now the global chain's finally pressed pause on its iconic "It's Finger Lickin' Good" slogan, amid the hygiene concerns of the worldwide pandemic.
RELATED: Nandos keeping it clean? Public service announcement with a potshot at its rival
KFC's press release doesn't actually mention Covid-19, saying obliquely "this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right."
The Money Show gets a response from branding and advertising expert, Andy Rice.
It's an interesting step and it's one that's taken a while to be made, if you like.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I mean the whole world seems to be re-evaluating their slogans and pay-off lines at the moment but you may recall back in March... Nando's in their usual cheeky way ran a little tactical ad that said 'suddenly it doesn't seem so good licking your fingers' or words to that effect.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Now we're five or so months further on and suddenly KFC have announced globally that they will be what they call 'pausing' the use of their slogan... which suggests it's a temporary measure and when things return to some kind of normality they may return to it.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Check out the blurred logo in this video clip posted on KFC's UK and Ireland YouTube channel: "That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now."
Listen to Andy Rice's take on this and other branding developments below:
