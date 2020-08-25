I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray





Researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine to stem the spread of Covid-19, with Russia announcing large-scale testing of its own product is set to start soon.

Back home, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is collaborating with University of Oxford and the Oxford Jenner Institute on a South African trial.

South Africans have no reason to be skeptical about the trial said Professor Shabir Mahdi, Executive Director at the National Institute For Communicable Diseases in an article published by The Conversation Africa.

The narratives that Africans are being used as guinea pigs is fundamentally incorrect. Rather a case of us wanting to generate robust scientific data to be able to make informed decisions about whether those vaccines actually do protect South Africans – and possibly Africans more generally – against developing Covid-19. Shabir Mahdi, Professor of Vaccinology - Wits University

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the Medical Research Council (MRC) and an outspoken member of government's Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

Gray herself is participating in the vaccine study and was vaccinated earlier this month.

SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray (R) was screened and vaccinated at UCT’s Lung Institute on 11 August 2020, as part of a a COVID-19 vaccine study. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

It's a lot more predictable, this virus, than we've seen with HIV and some of the platforms that we're using have been used for HIV, Ebola and Zika. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

She says there are a number of vaccine strategies and approaches that show promise.

... some of the models used have shown protection and so using the spiked protein and some of the fusion proteins on the outermost surface of this coronavirus may be a good way to go... Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Obviously we don't know how effective all of these will be... whether we'll have only a partially effective vaccine we don't know. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

The good news is that there are five pharmaceutical companies in the race at the moment and there are 120 behind them that are trying to find the solution to this. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

The more vaccines there are that work, she points out, the cheaper and more accessible they'll be.

In a pandemic, the vaccine should be given to countries for not-for-profit, they should be available for the cost of goods. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Then we have to look at the countries that are poor and can't afford to buy even a not-for-profit vaccine [and pay] out of the global financing mechanism to get them without having to fork out a lot of their own public money. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council