Tshwane Money Matters Caucus says new city tariffs may not be enforceable





The Tshwane Money Matters Caucus and Agricultural Landowners Association of Tshwane have brought a legal case to overturn the approval of the city’s budget. They argue that the Tshwane head of administration Mpho Nawa had no legislative authority to pass the metro’s 2020/21 budget.

This could lead to ratepayers not being held accountable for failing to pay municipal services in line with new tariffs adopted by the City of Tshwane on July 1.

Tshwane Money Matters Caucus chairperson Lex Middleberg says the provision of Section 139 of the Constitution provides no provision for legislative authority by the administrator and that the budget should have been passed by the provincial executive as an emergency budget that remains in place until a new democratically elected council takes over.

The administrator is given executive authority only to see the municipality through the process until a new election is held for a new council which should be done within 90 days and it should be noted that 90 days can in terms of our Constitution not be extended. Lex Middleberg, chairperson - Tshwane Money Matters caucus

We have a democracy, we are not a dictatorship and what is happening now is that by assigning or claiming to have legislative powers we creating a dictator out of our administrator and that is a concept that is completely foreign to our Constitution. Lex Middleberg, chairperson - Tshwane Money Matters caucus

RELATED: Administrator to be in charge of City of Tshwane plans to curb COVID-19

Middleberg says the only basis the rates and tariffs can be charged is in terms of a duly passed by-law together with a duly passed budget.

City of Tshwane administrator Riada Kruger argued that they had to put together the budget for the new year because if it were not approved then all expenditure would be authorised which would lead to problems with auditor-general and legislative problems.

We're not staying there because we want to do things at our own accord, it's just that according to the law we now have to wait until a new council is elected. Riada Kruger, Administrator-City of Tshwane

The court challenge has been launched by the Tshwane Money Matters Caucus and and the Agricultural Landowners Association of Tshwane against Nawa.

Listen below for the full interview ...