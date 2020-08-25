No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa will not address the nation on Tuesday night or make any announcement about banning the sale of alcohol.
It has clarified this following various messages doing the rounds on social media saying that the president will address the nation tonight at 8pm.
Currently, liquor is permitted to be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.
Many alcohol lovers have rushed to liquor outlets this afternoon to stock up on their favourite beverages after a fake voice note making the rounds that the president would announce another ban on alcohol due to the increased number of accidents on the roads.
Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said that this was not the case.
"There is no plan for the president to address the nation this evening. Normally, when we have an address lined up, we make an announcement and we haven't made such an announcement."
The Restaurants Association of South Africa's Wendy Alberts said that such rumours caused unnecessary panic for businesses.
"We're asking the public to be mindful not to cause chaos or pandemonium like this. Let's be mindful that there are people that are just trying to survive with their beautiful businesses."
South Africans have been told that there is no need to stockpile.
This article first appeared on EWN : No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency
