[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours

Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours

With Spring around the corner, social media is talking after a video of Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours have gone viral.

Watch these beautiful videos below:

With 2020 Spring a few days away, it is time the Western Cape show off their world famous Namaqualand daisy display of spectacular, breathtaking colours. pic.twitter.com/4VeZ2QLnhX — Gail (@gail13sa) August 24, 2020

