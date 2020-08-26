[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours
Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours
With Spring around the corner, social media is talking after a video of Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours have gone viral.
Watch these beautiful videos below:
With 2020 Spring a few days away, it is time the Western Cape show off their world famous Namaqualand daisy display of spectacular, breathtaking colours. pic.twitter.com/4VeZ2QLnhX— Gail (@gail13sa) August 24, 2020
