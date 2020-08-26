Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- Age differences in relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Casey Blake
Today at 11:32
Chris Roland - co-director of "SANTANA" which premiers on Netflix on Friday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
ipid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 12:12
Presidents answers in parliament was satisfactory.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Steenhuisen
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:37
Rental evictions - the number of people evicted during level 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was -with KG Mokgadi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Today at 16:10
William Segodisho Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
The Sim twins Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 28 August 2020 7:40 AM
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges' News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside. 27 August 2020 5:15 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Lightning strikes as groom curses 2020 at wedding Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:41 AM
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches

26 August 2020 8:38 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Girl on unicorn inflatable gets rescued after drifting off to sea

Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a young girl wrote a letter to the tooth fairy saying that she knows that the tooth fairy is her mother.

Click here to read the whole story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


2020-08-28Baby tasting ice-cream for first time

[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute

28 August 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-28lightning strikes as groom curses at 2020

[WATCH] Lightning strikes as groom curses 2020 at wedding

28 August 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-27Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

27 August 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-27Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

27 August 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-26 Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours

[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours

26 August 2020 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

sa-bookfairjpg

SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September

25 August 2020 12:13 PM

The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020-08-25 Girl gets rescued after drifting off to sea

[WATCH] Girl on unicorn inflatable gets rescued after drifting off to sea

25 August 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-25Pupils singing about being late

[WATCH] Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches

25 August 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

behind-the-story-logojpg

Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene

24 August 2020 1:44 PM

BET Africa has decided not to air an interview following outrage as Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu faces a rape charge.

2020-08-24There are two ways to tell time

If 12pm meeting is pushed forward by 2 hours, will meeting start at 10am or 2pm?

24 August 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house

Local

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

Local

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

Local

Two girls both aged 6 raped, suspect assaulted in Kagiso
28 August 2020 10:19 AM

28 August 2020 10:19 AM

WATCH LIVE: Judge Zondo to hear more evidence on FS Asbestos Project
28 August 2020 10:09 AM

28 August 2020 10:09 AM

WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi gives update on DHA services under level 2 lockdown
28 August 2020 10:07 AM

28 August 2020 10:07 AM

