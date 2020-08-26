Fitness industry urges government to amend 50-member rule for bigger gyms





After four long months, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave fitness fanatics good news by announcing that the country would move to alert lockdown Level 2 giving the go ahead for gyms to reopen.

Planet Fitness opened its doors to patrons last week while its competitor Virgin Active welcomed its members on Monday.

What are the protocols that need to be adhered to?

How does going to gym look like post COVID-19?

Bongani Bingwa facilitates a discussion with Planet Fitness CEO Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka to discuss the reopening of gyms.

We are back and our members are delighted. The protocols are benchmarked best practices in the world. There has been perception that gyms are unsafe, that has been scientifically proven that if you have the right protocols in place, no person got corona. Manny Rivera, CEO - Planet Fitness

We have done our own studies to prove that gyms are probably the safest place you can go to. Manny Rivera, CEO - Planet Fitness

Protocols went beyond the best practices in the world, he says.

We have nurses at the front door, we have social distancing and markers on the floor. It is time to get over the worry stage and get back to the living stage. Manny Rivera, CEO - Planet Fitness

Khubeka says he is quite aware of the restrictions being placed and the impact those restrictions have on the customer, however the gym's job is to make sure that there is much less friction for members as they observe these protocols.

We have built our whole reopening based on the member experience. We took longer to open but we had a lot to get right and make sure that we had a smooth opening ensuring our customer's safety. Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial director - Virgin Active

He adds that even though they have been allowed to open, the 50 limit is not working.

