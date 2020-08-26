'How can you (Nomvula Mokonyane) forget a milestone such as a 40th birthday?'





Former Bosasa employee Bongiwe Dube on Tuesday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on how Bosasa spent thousands of rands worth on food for former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Owner of the Victorian Guesthouse, Frederik Hendrik Coetzee, also provided the commission with evidence which confirmed that Bosasa had funded Mokonyane’s birthday celebration held at his guesthouse.

Coetzee’s appearance is based on former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi's testimony last year to which he testified in helping to arrange a birthday celebration for Mokonyane, funded by Bosasa.

Mokonyane testified at the inquiry in July and denied Agrizzi’s evidence.

Many listeners on the Clement Manyathela show vented their frustration towards government officials which have been lying under oath with many stating that Mokonyane be imprisoned.

How can you forget your milestone birthday, like a 40th birthday? Ho can you say you have never had a party, there was no party? Okay, if there was no birthday party what have you done on your 40th birthday? Where were you? Godfrey, Caller

I mean people are disregarding the commission set up by the president. They go in there and lie. I know she has not been proven guilty but I ask myself: 'Why would Agrizzi lie?' KG, Caller

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

A listener by the name of Kabelo challenged National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to take charge and investigate corrupt government officials as he believes the commission is not doing anything but that corruption is becoming a continuous cycle that the country keeps witnessing.

These government officials are getting paid for nothing. What are they really doing there because we had this problem during the Zuma era, we have it now with Cyril? Kabelo, Caller

We will have it in future even if we punish the ANC at the polls. We can’t trust the DA, we can’t trust the EFF. Who is going to take over from the ANC? So, we must just put pressure on this law enforcement agency, that’s the only weapon we have. Kabelo, Caller

Listen below for the full interview ...