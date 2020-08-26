[LISTEN] What impact did the fake alcohol voice message have on industries?
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says a fake voice message that did the rounds on social media saying there will be a ban on alcohol has caused some damage to the industry on Monday, distracting people from sitting in restaurants and queuing at liquor stores instead.
We have been through a very traumatic time, restaurants have really just got to a place now where they are opening for the first time in 25 weeks and running their businesses in full capacity ... so the irresponsibility on the part of this person who felt the need to have been so vindictive also distracted people from sitting in our restaurants.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
For all this to have taken place is really bad and I do hope that they find the source of the voice note.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
We certainly rely from our side on the association to work on the established relationship that we have built over the last 25 weeks to ensure that if there is going to be any noise, that we have a reliable source who will certainly give us clarification and consent. If it's anything coming from the presidential office we normally get notification that he will be addressing us.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
Meanwhile, Liquor Traders Association of SA spokesperson Sean Robinson says it was quick to learn that the voice message was fake news but it did put significant pressure on the association's members and independent liquor stores.
It's far from ideal. Having significant people queuing outside of stores and an increase surge in demand is not an ideal situation.Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association
Speaking of the role that the association is playing in curbing irresponsible drinking, Robinson says traders have been very strict in complying with lockdown regulations.
Reduced hours as they are now from Monday to Thursday and significant reduction on time, we as an association and our members have been very strict in complying with those regulations. We have been particularity strict on insisting on identification to ensure that there is no under age purchasing of alcohol.Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
