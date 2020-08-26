Family frustrated as there are no answers a year after Gavin Watson's death





Gavin Watson's family is said to be frustrated after there are no answers of the death of the former Bosasa CEO.

Gavin Watson died in the early hours of 26 August 2019, on the R21 approaching the airport to what many dubbed mysterious circumstances, he had no luggage on him and R70 in his wallet.

News24 Journalist Azzar Karrim says the reports, which also include a private investigative report, described the accident as if the car gently curbed from one side of the road to the other slumming into the concrete pillar and killing Gavin Watson.

Karrim says there are two key reports that are still needed which could tell if anything out of the ordinary happened that day. They include the toxicology and the final autopsy report.

There was a preliminary autopsy report which said Gavin Watson died five seconds before impact. Azzar Karrim, Journalist-News24

Watson, who had alleged ties to state capture, was secretly recorded in 2015 boasting about how he would lobby then-president Jacob Zuma to appoint a National Director of Public Prosecutions who would "protect" high-level officials at the National Prosecuting Authority.

His death came ahead of a scheduled appearance at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture, where he was expected to testify on how he failed to comply with tax obligations and sought to hide assets from the South African Revenue Service.

Karrim says the Watson family has disputed what eyewitnesses say they saw on the day and that the matter will be taken for an inquest hearing and once it is there the whole information will come out.

Listen below for the full interview ...