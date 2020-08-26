You can still say 'I do' but keep your mask on. Weddings get postponed
New regulations for weddings and other functions have been gazetted with only 50 people allowed to attend a marriage ceremony and everyone including the bride and groom is required to wear a mask, unless they are eating or drinking.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Wedding Expo founder and owner Amanda Cunningham to find out more.
It's an interesting time to be holding a wedding. There is no relaxation on the mask rule which enables the couple to be able to kiss at the end of the wedding ceremony, which is such an important thing for the couple to be able to do once they have said 'I do.'Amanda Cunningham, Founder and owner - Wedding Expo
Cunningham says while some people are happy to host a wedding with just 50 people - as per the regulations - there have been a lot of postponements.
She says the industry has been 'terribly affected' since lockdown.
We have seen some cancellations but on the whole a lot of postponements. We have seen people saying that they are happy to go ahead with the 50 people and would rather have a big wedding in 2021. There are people who have postponed to September, October, November 2021, so they are prepared to wait that long.Amanda Cunningham, Founder and owner - Wedding Expo
Certainly we do know of a number of businesses that have unfortunately folded.Amanda Cunningham, Founder and owner - Wedding Expo
This industry is a multi-billion rand industry and it has been terribly affected which is a tragedy. It's made up of many small entrepreneurs who thankfully are very creative and they have moved into other avenues.Amanda Cunningham, Founder and owner - Wedding Expo
