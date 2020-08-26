'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'
After two decades at Barcelona, soccer superstar Lionel Messi on Tuesday told the club that he wants to leave.
The request to leave comes after a trophy-less season followed by a humiliating defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to soccer writer Kurt Buckerfield on where the award-winning star could be going.
The reaction to Messi's announcement has been huge and there will be major consequences for the club if he were to leave.Kurt Buckerfield, Football writer
There has also been a lot of excitement as many people are excited to see Messi play for another club, he says.
There are lots of rumours regarding where Messi's future and where he ends up. What we do know is that Messi wants to leave and we know that the club don't want to let him leave for free. Those are facts but the rumours are that he might want to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.Kurt Buckerfield, Football writer
Listen below to the full conversation:
