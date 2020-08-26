'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project. 26 August 2020 6:43 PM
Nzimande details phased return of students, dismisses corruption claims Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was briefing the media on the the phased return of students to campuses. 26 August 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditur... 26 August 2020 4:26 PM
View all Politics
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Are your people dying for a paycheque? Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace. 24 August 2020 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85% The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries. 26 August 2020 10:13 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'

26 August 2020 1:43 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Soccer
Football
Barcelona
Lionel Messi

Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club.

After two decades at Barcelona, soccer superstar Lionel Messi on Tuesday told the club that he wants to leave.

The request to leave comes after a trophy-less season followed by a humiliating defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to soccer writer Kurt Buckerfield on where the award-winning star could be going.

The reaction to Messi's announcement has been huge and there will be major consequences for the club if he were to leave.

Kurt Buckerfield, Football writer

There has also been a lot of excitement as many people are excited to see Messi play for another club, he says.

There are lots of rumours regarding where Messi's future and where he ends up. What we do know is that Messi wants to leave and we know that the club don't want to let him leave for free. Those are facts but the rumours are that he might want to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Kurt Buckerfield, Football writer

Listen below to the full conversation:


More from Sport

Molefi Ntseki

Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November

22 August 2020 6:51 PM

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier.

Read More arrow_forward

sundownsjpg

Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log

21 August 2020 2:14 PM

Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening.

Read More arrow_forward

mselekujpg

'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

19 August 2020 12:54 PM

Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

chris-nenzani-picjpg

Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice

17 August 2020 1:53 PM

The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess.

Read More arrow_forward

papstixjpeg

Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week'

14 August 2020 2:33 PM

Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy.

Read More arrow_forward

181203BradBinder176

'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder

13 August 2020 1:52 PM

Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race.

Read More arrow_forward

190513-lorch-edjpg

Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe

12 August 2020 1:56 PM

The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.

Read More arrow_forward

binderjpg

Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory

9 August 2020 5:14 PM

The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns Beat EC Bees FC 2-1

SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Read More arrow_forward

Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht

6 August 2020 2:58 PM

Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.

Read More arrow_forward

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

Business Politics

Cosatu says Ramaphosa used poetry to campaign, what they see is prose - report

Local

Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'

Africa

EWN Highlights

New post-lockdown record for France with 5,000 new virus cases

26 August 2020 9:07 PM

EU freezes Mali training missions after military coup, denies responsibility

26 August 2020 8:30 PM

Masondo: Govt faces credibility crisis over implementation of economic reforms

26 August 2020 7:43 PM

