Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'





The Banadir Regional Court in Somalia on Monday sentenced four government officials for having a hand in the theft of public funds meant for the COVID-19 emergency response, one of the officials has been sentenced up to 18 years in prison.

Ali Abdukadir, a journalist Based in Somali, confirmed that the government officials have been sentenced and that the country was struggling with corruption for years and when the pandemic hit the country the situation heightened.

The government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. Ali Abdukadir,Journalist-Based in Somalia

RELATED: 'Corrupt officials must be jailed in orange overalls, letters are just useless

Abdukadir says the decision to arrest these officials was done to try and eliminate corruption in the country.

This is a way in which the government of Somalia has decided to eliminate or finish corruption cases in the country. Ali Abdukadir,Journalist-Based in Somalia

Listen below for the full interview ...