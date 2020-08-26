Cosatu says Ramaphosa used poetry to campaign, what they see is prose - report





The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has planned a mass demonstration for October, in protest of what they say is a lack of political will by government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with corruption.

The federation held a media briefing on Wednesday following its two day Central Executive Committee meeting.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more on the briefing.

The criticism of the president is quite steep. We have seen Cosatu speak quite boldly about how it feels about the president and his work and the work of that administration, saying in recent weeks that, of course, it is beginning to lose hope and lose trust in his presidency. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Saying that the fact that he still has the Unemployment Insurance Amendment Bill in front of him which was concluded a year ago, he has in front of him the PIC Bill that enforces quite strict regulations on how the public investment corporation should invest its funds.... those are quite key pieces of legislation. Cosatu says it's about time he acts on it. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Cosatu used quite an interesting phrase saying during his campaign to be president of this country, what President Cyril Ramaphosa offered us was poetry, yet in the delivery of the implementation of the programmes that he is supposed to be doing, what they have noticed is prose. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

