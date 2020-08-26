Fita settles tobacco court case with government
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has reached a settlement agreement with the state attorney acting on the behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma about the return of the country’s cigarette sales ban.
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman Sinenhlanhla Mnguni joined the Afternoon Drive and confirmed that the association, together with the minister of Cogta, have come to the agreement that if ever the government intends to reinstate another temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes or any tobacco-related product it will be followed by a public participation process.
She would have to announce and ensure that not only Fita but anyone with an interest in the matter would be invited to make comments on this and, of course, this was not the case previously when the ban of cigarettes was implemented.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairman-Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
I think there will be more transparency should another ban be in the pipeline.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairman-Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
RELATED: 'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted
Nguni explained that Fita will withdraw its appeal and pay a cost in the role they played during their litigation in both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Listen below for the full interview ...
