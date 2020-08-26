Model C and private school pupils aware of inequality and want change - survey
A research done by a Durban University of Technology senior researcher Kira Erwin and her colleague Kathryn Pillay has revealed what young people have to say about race and inequality in South Africa.
The interesting study was carried out with 120 pupils between the ages of 16 and 17 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Erwin says the research was done because of their interest in how pupils who were attending model C and private schools were imagining a more equitable future with the ideas of race or non-racialism society in mind.
As pupils who attend these schools are in many ways considered privileged and most of the time fairly end up in positions in society that allow them to make decisions that impact people's lives when they are older.
The things we found fascinating is that young people in general and this is very hopeful, I must say, do desire a more equal and a more just South Africa.Kira Erwin,Senior researcher- Durban University of Technology
They are well aware how unequal our society is and they don’t like it, they want change.Kira Erwin,Senior researcher- Durban University of Technology
Erwin encouraged more teachings towards pupils of what it means to live in an equal way in society and how some of the things we take for granted are not unrelated to equality but rather directed to it. She added that many pupils are battling to see how their lifestyle is some how connected in a way to create poverty.
Listen below for the full interview ...
