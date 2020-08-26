Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditure.
This is the statement released by the Presidency:
The Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) has published a full list of all companies who have been awarded contracts by government for the supply of goods and services relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on the National Treasury website.
The lists include COVID-19 procurement information from all provinces, national departments and over 70public entities.
The move is in line with a directive issued by President Ramaphosa on 5 August 2020 for departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to the ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
Also read: Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption
"This measure is unprecedented, and a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to allegations of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process,” President Ramaphosa said.
The President has congratulated the National Treasury, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, national and provincial government departments and public entities for acting with urgency to collate the required information.
“The collaboration and cooperation between government departments during this process has been laudable, and a clear indication that we are going to intensify our efforts to act against any individuals or companies involved in corruption and profiteering around this pandemic,” President Ramaphosa said.
The National Treasury will regularly update the online register to ensure information remains current.
“By publishing these lists we have honoured our promise to the South African people. They enable proper scrutiny of the details of all companies who have received tenders for COVID-19 related services,” President Ramaphosa said.
The register of COVID-related procurement may be found at: http://www.treasury.gov.za/Covid19.aspx
