'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'





On Wednesday another major local bank reported a sharp drop in profits.

Nedbank's headline earnings fell by 69% for the first six months of the year.

On Tuesday, Nedbank also announced that chief financial officer(CFO) and executive director Raisibe Morathi had resigned after 11 years in the post.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown to unpack the bank's results and the outlook for the near future.

Brown says due to the Covid-19 crisis there's very little chance the bank will get its money back in terms of unsecured loans, while with secured loans they could probably rely on 70-80%.

It's not all bad news though - South Africans' personal debt levels have dropped.

Average debt levels are lower than in the global financial crisis and in particular, interest rates are significantly lower. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

If we look into our client base in July... Those people who we didn't help with restructures on their accounts (people who've been able to pay all through the pandemic), actually their payment rates are significantly better than before the pandemic. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

Our real focus will be on the clients we had to restructure and how many of those are able to recover. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

Brown also discusses the general outlook for the South African economy and the challenges that absolutely must be overcome.

The various business organisations have been working really hard to try and align on what are those key structural reforms that are required in South Africa. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

A year ago I used the quote 'South Africa is fast running out of time and money' and really, the lack of progress to date in getting things done... has been accelerated by the Covid crisis. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

What this crisis has done is to limit our ability to kick the can down the road anymore because, quite simply, government's borrowings are unsustainable at the current level. If you assume they don't borrow on weekends, government is borrowing about R2 billion a day. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

When you are borrowing that much more than what is coming in, and the only way to get what's coming in to increase is though a high level of economic growth and therefore taxes, you will have no option but to deliver on structural reform to increase growth. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

Listen to the Nedbank CEO's analysis in the audio below: