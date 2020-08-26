Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated





Government's announced that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is to resume its Ters benefit payments to employees "soon".

The Covid-19 relief payouts were halted earlier this week for investigation by the Auditor-General.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the audit was part of a process of "strengthening financial controls" following a request by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robert Legh, chairperson of the Labour Workgroup at Business for SA (B4SA)

While it supports the mitigation of fraud risks, the organisation had expressed disappointment at the unilateral halting of payments and what it described as very poor communication by the UIF leadership.

I think what caused the shutdown is that the Auditor-General was doing an investigation into payments by the UIF and came across a number of very questionable payments... Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

There are reports of funds being paid to minors, funds being paid to people who are apparently in prison, to people who've passed away. Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Legh says beneficiaries were not informed of the cessation of payments, which B4SA had urged the fund to do.

The organisation has now asked for a copy of the Auditor-General's report.

I don't know the full details of those fraudulent claims. Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Whitfield asks him to comment on the generally shambolic state of affairs in terms of the efficiency of UIF payouts.

It has been shambolic Bruce but, to be fair, over R40 billion has been paid into the economy. That's the single biggest stimulus so far... Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

... unfortunately the bulk of it was paid late and the only people who got money in time were a few people in April. Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Here we are sitting in August and claims for July only opened last week they still haven't been paid. Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Discussions are underway re B4SA's latest offer to provide pro bono assistance, says Legh.

He cites poor communication as one of the system's biggest flaws.

They made an announcement this afternoon that payments had been resumed but they never made an announcement that they'd been suspended - we had to do that. Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

To be fair to the UI, this benefit didn't exist in March and their system was designed to do other things... but we think that it certainly could have been better handled, better managed and better communicated. Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

The latest round of Ters relief expired on 15 August and Business for SA is hoping it will be renewed until at least 15 September.

Listen to the discussion below: