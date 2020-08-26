Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project. 26 August 2020 6:43 PM
Nzimande details phased return of students, dismisses corruption claims Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was briefing the media on the the phased return of students to campuses. 26 August 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditur... 26 August 2020 4:26 PM
View all Politics
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Are your people dying for a paycheque? Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace. 24 August 2020 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85% The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries. 26 August 2020 10:13 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
The Money Show
Labour
Thulas Nxesi
Bruce Whitfield
UIF
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Business for SA
Covid-19 relief
b4sa
ters
ters payouts
Covid-19 relief funds
Robert Legh
fraud risk

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Government's announced that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is to resume its Ters benefit payments to employees "soon".

The Covid-19 relief payouts were halted earlier this week for investigation by the Auditor-General.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the audit was part of a process of "strengthening financial controls" following a request by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robert Legh, chairperson of the Labour Workgroup at Business for SA (B4SA)

While it supports the mitigation of fraud risks, the organisation had expressed disappointment at the unilateral halting of payments and what it described as very poor communication by the UIF leadership.

I think what caused the shutdown is that the Auditor-General was doing an investigation into payments by the UIF and came across a number of very questionable payments...

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

There are reports of funds being paid to minors, funds being paid to people who are apparently in prison, to people who've passed away.

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Legh says beneficiaries were not informed of the cessation of payments, which B4SA had urged the fund to do.

The organisation has now asked for a copy of the Auditor-General's report.

I don't know the full details of those fraudulent claims.

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Whitfield asks him to comment on the generally shambolic state of affairs in terms of the efficiency of UIF payouts.

It has been shambolic Bruce but, to be fair, over R40 billion has been paid into the economy. That's the single biggest stimulus so far...

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

... unfortunately the bulk of it was paid late and the only people who got money in time were a few people in April.

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Here we are sitting in August and claims for July only opened last week they still haven't been paid.

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

Discussions are underway re B4SA's latest offer to provide pro bono assistance, says Legh.

He cites poor communication as one of the system's biggest flaws.

They made an announcement this afternoon that payments had been resumed but they never made an announcement that they'd been suspended - we had to do that.

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

To be fair to the UI, this benefit didn't exist in March and their system was designed to do other things... but we think that it certainly could have been better handled, better managed and better communicated.

Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA

The latest round of Ters relief expired on 15 August and Business for SA is hoping it will be renewed until at least 15 September.

Listen to the discussion below:


26 August 2020 7:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
The Money Show
Labour
Thulas Nxesi
Bruce Whitfield
UIF
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Business for SA
Covid-19 relief
b4sa
ters
ters payouts
Covid-19 relief funds
Robert Legh
fraud risk

More from Business

credit-cardjpg

Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point

26 August 2020 8:19 PM

Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manganese Nodule deep sea mining

Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:15 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kfc-sloganpng

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

25 August 2020 8:01 PM

Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1157891e-2f3a-4ae8-8dca-32b742c4ac98.jpg

Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

25 August 2020 7:41 PM

The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tashasjpg

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

24 August 2020 7:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa logo

Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt

24 August 2020 6:31 PM

The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders

26 August 2020 4:26 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess

25 August 2020 4:37 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa postpones question-and-answer session with Sanef

25 August 2020 3:52 PM

The Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa will attend engagements including a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-bar-drink-drinking-restaurant-liquor-hospitality-wine-beer-whiskey-123rf

Alcohol consumption in SA is uncultured, consequences are devastating - Mamabolo

25 August 2020 12:46 PM

Gauteng Transport MEC and acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo says he agrees with Mbalula that stricter alcohol laws are needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190801da-logogif

I can take you to court for saying that, I was not at a liquor store - DA MP

25 August 2020 11:50 AM

Democratic Alliance's Tshepo Mhlongo threatens to sue Clement Manyathela for questioning him on his whereabouts during meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190301trevormjpg

Government off the rails, broken and needs fixing - Trevor Manuel

25 August 2020 7:54 AM

The former finance minister says decisive steps need to be taken to fix the governance in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

Business Politics

Cosatu says Ramaphosa used poetry to campaign, what they see is prose - report

Local

Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'

Africa

EWN Highlights

New post-lockdown record for France with 5,000 new virus cases

26 August 2020 9:07 PM

EU freezes Mali training missions after military coup, denies responsibility

26 August 2020 8:30 PM

Masondo: Govt faces credibility crisis over implementation of economic reforms

26 August 2020 7:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA