Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point





A week ago, Wendy Knowler told the cautionary tale of pensioner 'Rose' who was scammed by a man posing as a security guard when she was paying for her parking at a shopping centre.

The woman lost precious minutes when she called Discovery's health emergency number instead of Discovery Bank's fraud division.

During the brief delay between her call and her husband Chris phoning the correct number, the fraudster made a transaction of R39,800 with her card.

Look it was clear she compromised her pin. She'd covered the panel with her hand but obviously the fraudster was very slick... He said 'your ticket's going to come out of the top of the machine'... While she looked for the slot that wasn't there he ripped her card out... and he'd tracked the movement of her finger... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I knew from dealing with so many of these fraud cases that the bank wasn't going to refund her and that the banking Ombudsman would side with the bank which is what happened... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler's happy to report however that Discovery Bank acceded to the request to at least waive the interest.

This is what they said:

'Discovery Bank unfortunately cannot indemnify the client from the loss they incurred due to criminal activity. However, we have deep empathy for our client in this situation, and we will write off the total interest on the transaction in dispute, which amounts to R2,952.' Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler also recounts how things can go badly wrong in the case of "mixed deposits" - a mix of cash and cheques.

