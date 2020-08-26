Nzimande details phased return of students, dismisses corruption claims





Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says 66 percent of students will be allowed on campus under lockdown Level 2, from 1 September.

Nzimande was briefing the media on the the phased return of students to campuses.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane was there.

From the 1st of September up to 66 percent of the total number of students in campuses can be allowed back for actual classes because most have them have been learning remotely. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

Nzimande has confirmed that 80 people in the higher education sector have died due to COVID-19 - this includes 35 staff members, 36 students at TVET colleges and nine students from universities.

Dlulane says Nzimande has also addressed claims of political interference brought forward in a statement by United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.

In a statement on the UDM website, Holomisa says he has “received a number of documents from an unknown source which exposes what appears to be direct interference of the political head of the department of higher education and training (DHET) i.e. the minister of higher education, science and technology, Dr Blade Nzimande, in departmental processes and administration, as well as the active side-lining and/or undermining of the senior departmental accounting officers”.

One of the allegations is that Nzimande interfered in a NSFAS laptop tender.

He was very adamant that there has been no corruption when it comes to the tender of these laptops because it has not begun yet, it might take another month or two. He was very adamant that he has not interfered in any way in the process. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

He was just giving an update, saying that Bantu Holomisa is being used by people with ulterior motives and was clear that he fights corruption and he is not a dictator and he is not corrupt. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

Dlulane says Nzimande also spoke on the issue of 5,000 NSFAS beneficiaries who the scheme will not fund anymore as they were found to have provided incorrect information.

He did say, it's basically corruption. He was very clear that 5,000 students who were on NSFAS have been cut off. He is saying that if they cannot pay back the money they would look at legal action because he was saying they are taking away from students who actually need the funds. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear the full report....