[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence
On Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) heard from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Treasury about the Beitbridge border fence where there were allegations of irregularities in the procurement and delivery process.
This reportedly raised concern from MPs about Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille, involvement in the project which has now been declared irregular by the Auditor-General.
Joanne Joseph spoke to de Lille on the Afternoon Drive to find out what went wrong with the project.
I must remind the public that before I arrived to Public Works the department already had a bad reputation of corruption ... and when I arrived I started implementing systems that can prevent and detect corruption and I put the systems in place to clean up the department. I have got a mission in life to fight corruption ... so, yes the buck stops with me and the public must hold me accountable.Patricia De Lille, Minister of Public Works
With regards to the Beitbridge where I acted, when I became concerned about this procurement process on the 20th of April, I already contacted the auditor-general and asked for an independent audit. On the 25th of April, I instructed the department's own anti-corruption unit and the SIU to investigate.Patricia De Lille, Minister of Public Works
I asked because during COVID-19 all the senior management in the department met on a daily basis where the deputy minister and myself could get reports about quarantine sites that we had to prepare. The Beitbridge border fence and during those reporting sessions I became concerned about some of the reports that we received and there was a public outcry at the time and that is when I started acting a month after the project started, to start these investigations.Patricia De Lille, Minister of Public Works
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
