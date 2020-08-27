'Lack of consequences make it easier for looters to continue looting'





A collective of civil society organisations, earlier this month made a moral call to all South Africans to act against corruption.

The group urged the public to display their outrage against looting and the lack of consequences for it.

This week, the collective met with the African National Congress top six leadership and shared their concerns on the lack of consequences for corrupt officials.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says the ANC asked for the meeting in response to the statement that was issued.

The issues that we have raised are not necessarily party issues, but actually issues of government and governance. One of the issues we raised is that the lack of consequences make it easy for looters to continue looting. Sello Hatang, CEO - The Nelson Mandela Foundation

If we don't have South Africans taking it upon themselves to turn the tide against corruption, we will continue to mourn that there is so much theft, he adds.

We don't believe that the ANC is taking corruption seriously, if it took corruption seriously, it would be taking action against its own members implicated in corruption. Sello Hatang, CEO - The Nelson Mandela Foundation

