[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

Today at 11:05 Implications for private property owners of Cape High Court ruling on evictions Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk The Clement Manyathela Show

Paballo Chauke

Pontsho Pilane - Journalist and Media Trainer

Today at 11:32 Squeeze out PapStix Today with Kieno Kammies

Grant Merrick

Today at 12:05 Clip: High-flying aviation official makes crash landing at Zondo Commission The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 PPE tenders being published and the anc nec meeting this weekend The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch

Today at 12:10 Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Michael Appel - ENCA Reporter

Today at 12:15 Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Osman Shaboodien

Today at 12:15 Government publishes COVID-19 contracts online - departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to a ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister

Today at 12:23 Lions maul lodge owner to death The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo

Col Motlafela Mojapelo - Provincial Spokesperson at SAPS Limpopo

Today at 12:23 Scopa members fuming after Eskom board cancels meeting via text message. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.

Today at 12:27 ANCYL letter to ANC The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Luzuko Bashman - Regional Chairperson at Ancyl Western Cape

Today at 12:27 Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:37 How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobia The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jean Le Roux

Today at 12:37 The BeyondCOVID initiative and survey results The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative

Today at 12:41 At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mohamed M. Malick Fall UNICEF Regional Director, Eastern and Southern Africa

Today at 12:45 Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Zayn Nabbi

Today at 12:45 Report: Insight into the integrity of South Africa’s police. - The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher at the Institute for Safety Governance and Criminology.

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Sport And Black Lives Matter- Why one takes precedence over the other. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Theo Moyo, sports analyst

Today at 12:56 Master KG reached 100 Million Views on Jerusalema! - Song. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 18:09 Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

