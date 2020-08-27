Streaming issues? Report here
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

27 August 2020 8:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

A carefully orchestrated swim call for more than 40 crew members was interrupted when a shark was spotted nearby prompting the coast guard to open fire.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


