Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is frustrated by some government officials who are believed to be undermining her efforts to investigate COVID-19 corruption.

Mkhwebane is looking into a number of complains on the alleged tender irregularities related to the procurement of PPEs.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mkhwebane says she had a meeting with a team of investigators in various provinces on the investigation on alleged COVID-19 corruption and some investigators have received push back from various HOD's in different provinces.

Hence my request that we issue a statement calling upon those officials to understand what the mandate of the Public Protector is vis-à-vis the mandate of the SIU and the AGSA (auditor-general). Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector

She says even though her office does link with those agencies, her officer also conducts its own investigations.

Government officials will tell Public Protector investigators that they have already handed documents over to SIU or the AGSA. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector

The Public Protector is a constitutional institution with its own mandate and therefore it deals with systemic issues.

Once we issue a report, the report addresses the systematic challenges by issuing remedial action which will address and prevent the recurrence of that particular problem that is in the system. We will be issuing subpoena to government officials who are not cooperating and if they fail, that is a criminal offence. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector

