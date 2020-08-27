WATCH LIVE: State Capture hears evidence on Gupta-owned ANN7
JOHANNESBURG - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday, 27 August is hearing evidence relating to news network, ANN7 which was owned by the controversial Gupta family.
The commission is scheduled to hear evidence from the former household Manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Jaques Human, and the former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Journalist Gillian Pillay.
In 2019, former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said that the Gupta family used their friendship with former President Jacob Zuma to buy historic archive material from the SABC worth millions of rands for far less than the material's value.
