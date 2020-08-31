Bheki Ngema: The man behind the masterpieces at Ben & Co. Designs





Growing up in the shadow of a strong, black entrepreneur in a small gold-mining town in Mpumalanga — Bheki Ngema bore witness to his father's drive and hard work. It was all the business lessons and values that his father instilled in him that would later guide Bheki's success as a pioneering jewellery designer in South Africa.

A diamond in the rough — in 2012, Bheki braved the rough and uncertain entrepreneurial seas to venture out on his own and launched Ben & Co. Designs, a name created from the first letters of each of his three names, Bhekithemba Ernest Ngema.

He went on to establish South Africa's first black-owned flagship jewellery manufacturer and retailer, offering a range of timeless and tailor-made fine jewellery to the African continent and the world.

Read more: BEN & Co Designs win 2019 Nedbank Business Ignite with 702

Over the years, Ben & Co's Designs pursuit of excellence has earned the uniquely South African luxury brand all of its accolades.

In 2016, Ben & Co. Designs won the "Luxury Jewellery Brand" award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in Dubai and received the prestigious Golden Crown, a 24-karat gold trophy custom-designed by renowned jeweller, Faraone Mennella.

The most recent feather in Bheki's cap was being named the winner of the Nedbank Business Ignite award in 2019. He was awarded a tailored and intensive 12-month incubation programme from Kaello Business Hub to the value of R100,000, including radio advertising to the value of R200,000 on 702.

Ben & Co Designs has left a legacy of dynamic, contemporary, classic and sophisticated jewellery masterpieces that are unprecedented in today’s universe of fine jewellery.

A gift from Ben & Co is cherished forever.

